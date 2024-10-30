

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ):



Earnings: -$60.72 million in Q3 vs. -$6.31 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.92 in Q3 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$39.41 million or -$0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.31 per share Revenue: $198.50 million in Q3 vs. $484.84 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News