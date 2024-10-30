

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $276 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $552 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $595 million or $1.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $4.068 billion from $4.035 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $276 Mln. vs. $552 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.068 Bln vs. $4.035 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.9 Bln



