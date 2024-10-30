

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday to hit new record highs amid U.S. election jitters and persisting Middle East tensions.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $2,784.44 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $2,796.55.



The dollar rally paused after data showed U.S. job openings dropped to more than a 3-1/2-year low in September, in a possible sign of a slowing labor market that could bolster the case for more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



On the contrary, a Conference Board survey showed consumers' perceptions of the jobs market improved considerably in October, helping to lift consumer confidence to a nine-month high.



Investors remain apprehensive that proposed tariffs put forward by U.S. Presidential Candidate Donald Trump would lead to a reduction in GDP growth in the U.S., Europe and China.



A Trump victory may be on the horizon in the Nov. 5 presidential election, but most major polls currently show him locked in a tight race with Vice President Kamala Harris.



In economic releases, U.S. reports on private sector employment, third quarter GDP and pending home sales may garner attention later in the day.



