

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Government of South Africa has filed more than 750 pages of evidence for its genocide case against Israel at the United Nation's top court.



The extensive evidence, supported by exhibits and annexes spread over thousands of pages, was submitted to the International Court of Justice Monday.



South Africa initiated a case against Israel on December 29, 2023, blaming that Israel was breaching the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide through its deadly attacks in Gaza, and appealed to the ICJ to order Israel to put an end to the war.



The more -than-a-year old offensive has destroyed large parts of Gaza, killed tens of thousands of civilians and led to massive displacements of the population. The lack of access to international humanitarian aid is also causing starvation in Gaza.



The latest in Israel's ongoing air strikes killed 93 people in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, which the United States called 'horrifying.'



The Court had ordered Israel in May to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.



The confidential document, titled 'The Memorial,' contains evidence which shows 'how the government of Israel has violated the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza, physically killing them with an assortment of destructive weapons, depriving them access to humanitarian assistance.'



A statement issued by South Africa's presidency accuses Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war and to further Israel's aims to depopulate Gaza through mass death and forced displacement of Palestinians.



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that South Africa's action through the ICJ was an attempt to ensure that the same global solidarity that helped end Apartheid in South Africa should be mobilized to end the Apartheid that Palestinians are experiencing, including an end to the genocide of Palestinians.



A number of nations, including Turkey, Spain and Mexico, have filed Article 62 and 63 interventions to join the case that has been initiated at the ICJ.



