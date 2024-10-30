

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic growth accelerated in the third quarter, a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product increased 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis. GDP was expected to log 0.2 percent growth, the same rate as seen in the second quarter.



Year-on-year, economic growth improved to 0.9 percent from 0.6 percent in the second quarter. This was also better than economists' forecast of 0.8 percent.



The EU27 GDP posted a steady growth of 0.3 percent sequentially. On year, GDP advanced 0.9 percent after rising 0.8 percent.



