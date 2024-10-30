

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $315.13 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $361.83 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $784.99 million or $3.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $2.601 billion from $2.475 billion last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.54 - $11.70 Full year revenue guidance: $9.17 - $9.30 Bln



