

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC):



Earnings: -$290 million in Q3 vs. $262 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q3 vs. $0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $913 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.74 per share Revenue: $6.383 billion in Q3 vs. $6.570 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.01 to $3.07



