

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $129.8 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $83.1 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $189.2 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $622.1 million from $498.8 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



