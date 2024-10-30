

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB22.53 million, or RMB0.44 per share. This compares with RMB1.323 billion, or RMB18.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.0% to RMB24.508 billion from RMB31.834 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): RMB22.53 Mln. vs. RMB1.323 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB0.44 vs. RMB18.46 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB24.508 Bln vs. RMB31.834 Bln last year.



