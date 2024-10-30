

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $88 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Terex Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $98 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $1.212 billion from $1.290 billion last year.



Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $88 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.212 Bln vs. $1.290 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 - $6.25 Full year revenue guidance: $5.00 Bln-$5.2 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News