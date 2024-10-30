Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Announces Results of the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

(TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held October 29, 2024.

A total of 67,895,414 shares were voted by proxy representing 33.67% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders approved all matters presented at the Meeting as follows:

Director Nominee Votes

For Votes

Against Withheld/

Abstain % For % Against % Withheld/

Abstain Number of Directors 67,878,073 17,341 - 99.97% 0.03% - J. Patrick Nicol 67,161,378 - 734,036 98.92% - 1.08% Justin Quigley 67,887,673 - 7,741 99.99% - 0.01% Roland Butler 67,887,593 - 7,821 99.99% - 0.01% Samantha Shorter 67,866,173 - 29,241 99.96% - 0.04% Timothy Janke 67,887,673 - 7,741 99.99% - 0.01% Appointment of Auditor 67,882,960 - 12,454 99.98% - 0.02% Re-Adoption and Re-Approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive 67,738,743 156,671 - 99.77% 0.23% - Re-Confirmation of Shareholders Rights Plan 67,858,991 36,423 - 99.95% 0.05% -

Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated September 16, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the producing Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the expanded Silicon gold project (1.0% NSR royalty) in Nevada, U.S.A, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Furthermore, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on future developments such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, physical distancing, business closures or business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the length or severity of these developments and their financial impact as of the date of approval of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, continuation of the prevailing conditions could have a significant adverse impact on the Company's financial position and results of operations for future periods.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

