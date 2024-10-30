Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2QBUC | ISIN: CA68707R1038 | Ticker-Symbol: 5EV
Tradegate
25.10.24
08:00 Uhr
1,100 Euro
+0,050
+4,76 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROGEN ROYALTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROGEN ROYALTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,06014:22
1,0301,06013:58
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 12:50 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Announces Results of the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held October 29, 2024.

A total of 67,895,414 shares were voted by proxy representing 33.67% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders approved all matters presented at the Meeting as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes
For

Votes
Against

Withheld/
Abstain

% For

% Against

% Withheld/
Abstain

Number of Directors

67,878,073

17,341

-

99.97%

0.03%

-

J. Patrick Nicol

67,161,378

-

734,036

98.92%

-

1.08%

Justin Quigley

67,887,673

-

7,741

99.99%

-

0.01%

Roland Butler

67,887,593

-

7,821

99.99%

-

0.01%

Samantha Shorter

67,866,173

-

29,241

99.96%

-

0.04%

Timothy Janke

67,887,673

-

7,741

99.99%

-

0.01%

Appointment of Auditor

67,882,960

-

12,454

99.98%

-

0.02%

Re-Adoption and Re-Approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive

67,738,743

156,671

-

99.77%

0.23%

-

Re-Confirmation of Shareholders Rights Plan

67,858,991

36,423

-

99.95%

0.05%

-

Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated September 16, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the producing Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the expanded Silicon gold project (1.0% NSR royalty) in Nevada, U.S.A, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1015 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6C 1H2
info@orogenroyalties.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Furthermore, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on future developments such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, physical distancing, business closures or business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the length or severity of these developments and their financial impact as of the date of approval of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, continuation of the prevailing conditions could have a significant adverse impact on the Company's financial position and results of operations for future periods.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
