

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, figures from the Federal Employment Agency revealed Wednesday.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1 percent in October, in line with expectations.



The number of people out of work increased 27,000 from the previous month after rising 19,000 in September. This was bigger than forecast of 17,000.



On an unadjusted basis, unemployment fell 16,000 to 2.79 million in October.



Federal Employment Agency chairwoman Andrea Nahles said the autumn recovery in the labor market was absent this year. Although unemployment and underemployoment declined in October, decreases were very small, Nahles noted.



