Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Launches "CEO Hustle" Webcast

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, launched its new webcast series, "CEO Hustle," with two videos hosted by CEO Joseph Visconti. CEO Hustle is posted regularly on Joseph's social media accounts and YouTube channel, ensuring convenient access for individuals who prefer to consume content on their platform of choice.

Announced last week, the innovative series provides a behind-the-scenes look at Twin Vee and its manufacturing operations in Fort Pierce, Florida, where viewers can explore production processes, learn about the Company's latest boat models and news, and meet members of Twin Vee's dedicated team. "With all the content out there competing for views, I felt it was important we communicate with investors, customers, and fans in compelling and creative ways," explained Joseph Visconti, Chairman and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "This weekly webcast is our way of opening the doors and inviting everyone in to truly connect with us here at Twin Vee. It's about fostering a deeper understanding of who we are, what we do, and the passion that drives us."

Each CEO Hustle webcast will focus on a specific aspect of Twin Vee and its daily operation. For example, in the premiere episode that launched on October 25th, Visconti provides an overview of what viewers can expect every week: engaging interviews with key team members, comprehensive factory tours, in-depth insights into the innovative designs and superior performance of Twin Vee and AquaSport's latest boat models, and much more. In the second episode released yesterday, Visconti discusses Twin Vee's 30,000-square-foot factory expansion in Fort Pierce, Florida. Once complete, the Company's production facility will comprise 100,000 square feet of true linear manufacturing capability enabling Twin Vee to build up to 1,000 boats annually.

Yesterday, Twin Vee introduced its newsletter, "CEO Update," to strengthen its community ties further. CEO Update delivers Company news, updates on new models, and exciting initiatives straight to the inboxes of Twin Vee and AquaSport owners, investors, and enthusiasts. "The newsletter is another avenue for people to connect with us to learn about the exciting things happening at Twin Vee," Visconti added. "I personally pick each week's content to ensure that readers receive the most relevant and engaging information about Twin Vee and AquaSport." Subscribers will also have access to CEO Hustle episodes from the newsletter, allowing them to catch up with every episode.

"Twin Vee and AquaSport have an incredible legacy that stretches for decades," said Visconti. "The launch of CEO Hustle and our new newsletter is a way for everyone to feel more connected to our journey, and I'm eager to share our story to help build stronger relationships with our stakeholders."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

