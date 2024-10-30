

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced that the United States and Taiwan will begin negotiations on a comprehensive agreement to address double taxation issues.



The first round of negotiations, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, is expected to take place in the coming weeks.



U.S. congressonal committees have proposed the United States-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act and United States-Taiwan Tax Agreement Authorization Act draft legislation to address the issue of double taxation.



A comprehensive tax agreement will provide critical benefits for both the United States and Taiwan. In particular, this action will support the CHIPS and Science Act's aims of strengthening the resilience of the semiconductor supply chain, creating jobs, and incentivizing investments in semiconductor manufacturing facilities across the United States. It will reduce double taxation barriers for further investment by Taiwan into the United States, and vice versa, particularly for the small and medium-sized enterprises that are crucial to a complete semiconductor ecosystem.



The text of the agreement is expected to be based on the U.S. Model Income Tax Convention, the Treasury said.It include items such as Reduction of withholding taxes on cross-border payments of dividends, interest, and royalties; Provisions governing permanent establishments and tax treatment of temporary cross-border workers; Modern anti-abuse provisions intended to prevent instances of non-taxation of income as well as tax forum shopping; Dispute resolution mechanisms; and Provisions for the exchange of information to help revenue authorities in both jurisdictions carry out their duties as tax administrators.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News