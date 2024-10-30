

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced the selection of 55 applicants across 27 states and territories to receive nearly $3 billion through EPA's Clean Ports Program.



These grants will support the deployment of zero-emission equipment, as well as infrastructure and climate and air quality planning projects at ports across the country.



The grants will be used to reduce diesel air pollution in U.S. ports and surrounding communities while promoting good-paying and union jobs, EPA said.



The freight equipment responsible for moving goods including trucks, locomotives, marine vessels, and cargo-handling equipment contribute to significant levels of diesel air pollution at and near port facilities. The funds announced Tuesday will improve air quality at ports across the country by installing clean, zero-emission freight and ferry technologies along with associated infrastructure, eliminating more than 3 million metric tons of carbon pollution, equivalent to 391,220 homes' energy use for one year, EPA estimates.



Selected projects, seeking to advance next-generation, clean technologies at U.S. ports, cover a wide range of human-operated and human-maintained equipment used at and around ports. The funds will support the purchase of zero-emission equipment, including over 1,500 units of cargo handling equipment, 1,000 drayage trucks, 10 locomotives, and 20 vessels, as well as shore power systems, battery-electric and hydrogen vehicle charging and fueling infrastructure, and solar power generation.



