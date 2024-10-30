

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $707 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $700 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $708 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $6.154 billion from $5.980 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $707 Mln. vs. $700 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.154 Bln vs. $5.980 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.50



