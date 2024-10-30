

SINGAPORE (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Flex (FLEX) said the company now expects fiscal 2025 revenue in a range of $24.9 billion to $25.5 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.77 to $1.89, and adjusted EPS in a range of $2.39 to $2.51. In July, the company projected fiscal 2025 revenue in a range of $25.4 billion to $26.4 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.60 to $1.80; and adjusted EPS of $2.30 to $2.50.



For the third quarter, the company projects: revenue in a range of $6.0 billion to $6.4 billion; EPS in a range of $0.42 to $0.48; and adjusted EPS in a range of $0.60 to $0.66.



Q2 Results:



Bottom line totaled $214 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter. Flex reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.64 compared to $0.57. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $6.55 billion from $6.93 billion last year.



Shares of Flex are down 7% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News