Unity Strengthens Technical Leadership As It Accelerates Transformation

Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced Steve Collins will join Unity as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), adding key technical leadership to accelerate product innovation, quality, and stability.

Steve Collins brings decades of experience from his tenure as CTO at King, the studio behind hits like Candy Crush, and as co-founder and CTO of Havok, the pioneering physics engine that helped define modern gaming. He also served as CTO at Swrve, a real-time marketing automation cloud for mobile applications. An academic pioneer, he founded the computer graphics research group at Trinity College Dublin and launched its MSc program in computer game technology.

"We're elated to have Steve join us at this pivotal time," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity. "He has deep technical expertise in both gaming and marketing technology and he understands what developers need. Steve will play a key role as we continue to deliver more innovation, quality, and stability to our customers."

"I've followed Unity for nearly two decades as it changed the world of games and real-time 3D content development, enabling creators to realize their artistic visions and reach global audiences across a wide range of devices," said Steve Collins. "I'm super excited to be joining the very talented team behind the Unity Engine, and I look forward to helping make Unity an even better partner for its community."

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.

