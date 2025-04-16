Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on May 7, 2025, with a webcast to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

The webcast and financial results will be accessible at investors.unity.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Unity's Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, social media posts, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

