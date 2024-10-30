Gerdau Graphene Wins Platinum Packaging Innovation Award for Sustainable Graphene-Enhanced Plastic Packaging

Award-Winning "Poly-G" Proven to Be Stronger, Offer Greater Performance At Lower Cost and Carbon Footprint Than Traditional PE & PP Packaging

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Gerdau Graphene, the nanotechnology company pioneering advanced graphene-enhanced materials for industrial applications, is proud to announce that it has been named a platinum award winner at the prestigious 35th Packaging Innovation Awards (PIA) for its groundbreaking graphene-enhanced packaging solution, Poly-G. Poly-G, which combines sustainable innovation with enhanced performance, was recognized for its cutting-edge technology and its potential to transform the packaging industry. Poly-G is suitable for the production of films, profiles, and sheets formed through the extrusion processes.

Gerdau Graphene's award-winning packaging solution integrates graphene, a highly versatile nanomaterial, into packaging materials to dramatically improve their strength, durability, and sustainability. This innovative approach reduces the amount of raw materials required, promotes recyclability, and extends the lifecycle of the packaging - addressing key environmental challenges faced by industries worldwide. The graphene-enhanced packaging stands as a testament to the company's commitment to delivering sustainable solutions without compromising performance.

The Packaging Innovation Awards, one of the industry's longest-running and most respected competitions, evaluated submissions based on their advancements in sustainability, technological innovation, and user experience.

"This year, the Packaging Innovation Awards had the privilege of receiving over 300 submissions from across the world - a record-breaking number of entries that has almost doubled since the previous edition. Participants have raised the bar for winning, and it is important that we spotlight the top innovations that will drive robust, lasting change across the industry," said Daniella Souza Miranda, Global Marketing Director at Dow.

"We are thrilled to be honored with this award, which reflects our mission to push the boundaries of what's possible in sustainable packaging," said Valdirene Peressinotto, Executive Director at Gerdau Graphene. "This recognition highlights the significant role graphene can play in shaping the future of packaging, from reducing waste to creating high-performance, eco-friendly solutions."

Gerdau Graphene is a nanotech company focused on the production, development, and commercialization of graphene-enhanced products including polymers, paints and coatings, rubber, and more. Launched in 2021 by Gerdau, the largest producer of long steel in the Americas, through its Gerdau Next program, Gerdau Graphene enables businesses to harness the revolutionary properties of graphene to deliver industry-leading products. To learn more, please visit gerdaugraphene.com and follow on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/gerdau-graphene.

