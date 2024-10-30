Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX Form Part of Asia Digital Asset Exchange Alliance

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) The "Asia Digital Asset Exchange Alliance" was launched at Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB2024) on October 28, 2024.

Leading shariah compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange, GreenX is one of the founding members which include Busan Digital Asset Exchange from Korea, Osaka Digital Exchange (ODX) from Japan, ADDX from Singapore, TokenX from Thailand, and Mekong Digital Exchange (MKEX) from Cambodia.

The event was attended by 5 Korean National Assembly Members, Major Busan, leading universities academia, heads of international financial services companies and blockchain experts.

From Right, Mr. Philip Tam, CXO of GreenX

Ms. Grace Lee, Chairwoman of Mekong Digital Exchange (MKEX),

Mr. Kimio Mikazuki, Representative Director and President of Osaka Digital Exchange(ODX),

Mr. Sang-min Kim, CEO of Busan Digital Asset Nexus,

Ms. Jittinun Chatsiharach, CEO of Token X,

Mr. Inmoo Hwang, Co-founder and - Group CFO of ADDX,

Representatives of these exchanges are in BWB2024 to emphasize their commitment to strengthening the digital asset ecosystem and enhancing global competitiveness. All the international exchanges agreed to collaborate on market expansion, regulatory coordination, and the exchange of information, technology, and operational expertise. Their aim is to protect customer while driving the growth of their respective exchanges.

Mr. Sang-min Kim, CEO of Busan Digital Asset Nexus, stated, "I am grateful to announce the launch of the Asia Digital Asset Exchange Alliance, along with the establishment of the Busan Digital Asset Exchange at BWB2024. We will do our utmost to grow alongside our overseas partners that are already successfully operating."

Mr. Kimio Mikazuki, Representative Director and President of Osaka Digital Exchange (ODX), remarked, "Japan's blockchain ecosystem has seen rapid growth due to its integration into the regulatory framework. We hope to share our experiences and expertise with the other "Asia Digital Asset Exchange Alliance" members to support growth mutually."

Mr. Inmoo Hwang, Co-founder and Group CFO of ADDX in Singapore, stated, "ADDX has been on a mission to make investing fairer by democratizing private markets and reducing manual interventions in the issuance, custody, and distribution of private market products. With the Asia Digital Asset Exchange Alliance, I hope to see broader collaboration, including RWAs, to expand the market, provide customer benefits, and increase the market size for all member exchanges."

Ms. Jittinun Chatsiharach, CEO of Token X from Thailand, said, "Token X has worked on the tokenization and digitalization of physical assets in Thailand's Web 3.0 ecosystem. I am excited to collaborate with exchanges that share the same goal. We will effectively share our long-standing experience in trading within the regulatory framework with Busan Digital Asset Exchange and other Asia Digital Asset Exchange Alliance's members."

Ms. Grace Lee, Chairwoman of Mekong Digital Exchange (MKEX) from Cambodia, stated, "MKEX's participation in "Asia Digital Asset Exchange Alliance" is the most exciting development since receiving approval from the Cambodian securities authority. I believe "Asia Digital Asset Exchange Alliance" will be a welcome rain for Cambodia and Asia's digital asset markets."

Mr. Philip Tam, CXO of GreenX from Malaysia, commented, "As the first Shariah Compliant Digital Asset Exchange, GreenX is making significant inroad into Islamic communities from Indonesia to middle east with our Shariah compliant RWA token. Joining "Asia Digital Asset Exchange Alliance" at this moment is perfect timing not only for over 1.9 billion Islamic communities but also for member exchanges as it expands the market. We look forward to collaborating to develop Asia RWA market."

About Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB)

BWB2024 (Blockchain Week in Busan) is a conference that showcase innovative ideas and strategies to drive these changes, presenting a vision for a better future. Busan inspired to establish the world's most innovative blockchain-based smart city, upgrading the daily lives of citizens globally and proposing a successful model for digital transformation in cities. The conference focus on finance, logistics, tourism, administrative infrastructure, and work-life blending.

More information can be found at https://bwbusan.org/home_en/

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares

