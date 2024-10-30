

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - AliExpress, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), Wednesday announced its decision to launch Singles' Day sale on November 11, offering up to 90 percent discounts on a wide range of products.



The event, also known as the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, will commence at 12:01 a.m. PST on November 8 with special discounts for early bird consumers.



Currently, Alibaba's stock is trading at $99.28, down 0.55 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



