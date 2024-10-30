ALT5 Sigma Corporation Announces Participation at the Spartan Capital Investor Conference

Premier Event to Showcase Growth Companies and Foster High-Level Investor Engagement

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS), is proud to announce its participation in Spartan Capital Securities, LLC's inaugural investor conference on November 4th at the prestigious Pierre Hotel in New York.

This participation aligns with our commitment to engage with industry leaders and investors. Our presentation will offer insight into our company's growth strategy and market position.

Presenting Company Brief Description.

Vay Tham, ALT5's CRO commented, "We are pleased to be invited and to present at Spartan Capital's inaugural investor conference. This event provides an excellent platform to showcase our company and keep the key influencers in the capital markets apprised of our accomplishments and future plans."

The conference, organized in partnership with B2i Digital, a leading digital marketing firm specializing in investor communications, will feature presentations from over 30 carefully selected companies. The event will include panel discussions, one-on-one meetings, and networking sessions to maximize interactions between interested parties and presenting companies.

"We're privileged to welcome ALT5 Sigma Corporation to this pivotal event and showcase their accomplishment on b2idigital.com and with our 950K+ sophisticated investor community across social media," added David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital.

John D. Lowry, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, stated, "Our inaugural investor conference commemorates Spartan Capital's 17 years as a trusted leader in the capital markets. It underscores our commitment to building meaningful connections between client companies and our sophisticated investor base. The Pierre is an ideal venue for our clients to explore capital formation opportunities and strengthen relationships."

For more information about the conference and registration details, please visit Spartan Capital's conference page.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

The Company is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.

Launched in 2018, ALT5 Sigma Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) is a fintech company that provides next generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime". ALT5 Sigma Inc. processed over US$1.2 billion in cryptocurrency transactions in 2023.

ALT5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency (s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

Through its biotech activities, the Company is developing innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis. The Company is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business, that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. This press release also contains statements and links relating to risks that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media Contact Investor Relations

IR@alt5sigma.com

1-800-400-2247

Presenting Company [ALT5 Sigma] Contact Information

Vay Tham - CRO & President, vay@alt5sigma.com

Jerome Cliché - Corporate Advisor, Financial Communications, jerome@alt5sigma.com

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

B2i Digital Contact Information:

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital

https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

https://www.reddit.com/r/b2i_digital

https://www.threads.net/@b2i_digital

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, is a premier full-service financial firm offering expert investment advice to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Known for its extensive market knowledge, strategic risk management, and personalized service, Spartan Capital and CEO John Lowry exemplify integrity and professionalism in the financial services industry.

Spartan Capital Securities Contact:

Kim Monchik

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006

https://spartancapital.com

212.293.0123

Info@spartancapital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/spartan-capital-securities-llc/

https://x.com/SpartanCapSec

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@alt5sigma.com

1-800-400-2247

SOURCE: ALT 5 Sigma

View the original press release on accesswire.com