ALT5 Sigma Corporation Added to the Russell Microcap Growth Index, Russell 3000E Index and Russell 3000E Growth Index

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) ("ALT5 or the "Company"), a fintech company providing blockchain-powered payment and trading infrastructure for global merchants and financial institutions, has announced today that it has been added as a member of the Russell Microcap Growth®, Russell 3000E® and Russell 3000E Growth® Indexes, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution. The Company had previously been included in the Russel Microcap® Index since June of 2024.

"The recent reconstitution of the Russell indexes and our inclusion in both the Russell 3000E and Russell 3000E Growth Indexes is a powerful validation of our sustained momentum and strengthening fundamentals," said Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma Corporation. "This recognition reflects the market's growing confidence in our strategic vision, execution capabilities, and long-term value creation for stockholders. We are honored to be part of these prestigious benchmarks and see it as a catalyst for increased visibility and institutional interest moving forward."

FTSE Russell determines index membership primarily based on objective market capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of June 28, 2024, Russell's U.S. indexes served as the benchmark for approximately $10.6 trillion in assets. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider.

Peter Tassiopoulos went on to comment "Today's announcement builds on ALT5's position as a leading provider of blockchain-based payment and trading infrastructure. Founded in 2018, the Company supports over 1,000 businesses globally and has processed more than $5 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions since inception, underscoring its role as a trusted partner to institutions and merchants operating in the digital asset economy."

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, An LSEG business, comments:

"The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic US economy, and it's crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell US Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency from?2026 will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark."

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) is a fintech, providing next generation blockchain-powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing settlement, payment, and safe keeping of digital assets.

Founded in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) enables the migration to a new global financial paradigm through its suite of blockchain infrastructure technologies. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." The company has processed over $5 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions since inception.

ALT5 Pay is an award-winning cryptocurrency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make cryptocurrency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

The Company is also advancing the separation of its biotech business, which will continue under "Alyea Therapeutics Corporation." Through its biotech activities, the Company is focused on bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties to treat conditions that cause chronic or severe pain. Our patented product, a novel formulation of low-dose naltrexone (JAN123), is being initially developed for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), an indication that causes severe, chronic pain generally affecting the arms or legs. The FDA has granted Jan123 Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of CRPS.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

