

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK) Wednesday lowered its full-year 2024 guidance.



Based on its review, the company said it continues to expect that it will benefit from a seasonal increase in B2C shipment volumes until the end of the year. However, the company said that for B2B and mail volumes there is currently no indication of a better development.



The company now expects Group EBIT for the year 2024 to more than 5.8 billion euros, compared to previous guidance of 6.0 to 6.6 billion euros. The DHL divisions are expected to contribute more than 5.5 billion euros, compared to the previous outlook of more than 5.7 billion euros, and the Post & Parcel Germany division around 0.8 billion euros, compared to the prior outlook of more than 0.8 billion euros.



In line with market developments, the Group has also reduced the expected capital expenditure (excl. leases) for 2024 to 3.0 to 3.2 billion euros, compared to the prior estimate of 3.0 to 3.6 billion euros.



