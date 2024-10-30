

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $220.1 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $187.4 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $725.3 million from $677.6 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $220.1 Mln. vs. $187.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.54 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $725.3 Mln vs. $677.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30-$6.60 Full year revenue guidance: $2.840-$2.900 bln



