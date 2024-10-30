

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the World Health Organization's new data, over 8 million people were diagnosed with tuberculosis last year, representing the highest number of cases recorded by the agency since 1995.



The Global Tuberculosis Report 2024 was based on the data provided by health ministries of the nations.



The report found that about 1.25 million died due to TB last year, almost double the number of people who died during the same period due to HIV, making it as the world's leading infectious disease killer.



'The fact that TB still kills and sickens so many people is an outrage, when we have the tools to prevent it, detect it and treat it,' WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.



Of the total people diagnosed with TB in 2023, 55 percent were men, 33 percent were women, and 12 percent were children and young adolescents. More than half of the cases were reported in India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines and Pakistan.



'WHO urges all countries to make good on the concrete commitments they have made to expand the use of those tools, and to end TB.'



