

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AFLAC Inc (AFL):



Earnings: -$93 million in Q3 vs. $1.569 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q3 vs. $2.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.211 billion or $2.16 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.68 per share Revenue: $2.949 billion in Q3 vs. $4.950 billion in the same period last year.



