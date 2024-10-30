WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AFLAC Inc (AFL):
Earnings: -$93 million in Q3 vs. $1.569 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q3 vs. $2.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.211 billion or $2.16 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.68 per share Revenue: $2.949 billion in Q3 vs. $4.950 billion in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2024 AFX News