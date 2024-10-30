

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):



Earnings: $85.074 million in Q3 vs. -$84.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.90 in Q3 vs. -$2.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.07 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $182.854 million in Q3 vs. $197.845 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News