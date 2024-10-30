

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $161 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $336 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $974 million from $945 million last year.



Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $161 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $974 Mln vs. $945 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 to $0.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $980 to $990 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.18 to $2.23 Full year revenue guidance: $3,905 to $3,930 Mln



