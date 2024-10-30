

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $350 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $323 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $1.323 billion from $1.167 billion last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $350 Mln. vs. $323 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.323 Bln vs. $1.167 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 to $5.30



