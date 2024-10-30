

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $90.2 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $103.5 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $931.8 million from $985.7 million last year.



Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.68 to $2.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.040-$1.110 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $4.05 Full year revenue guidance: $3.31 to $3.38 Bln



