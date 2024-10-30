

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):



Earnings: -$7.0 million in Q3 vs. $10.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q3 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.9 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $524.8 million in Q3 vs. $520.9 million in the same period last year.



