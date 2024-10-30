

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $18.22 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $19.55 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $18.22 Mln. vs. $19.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.07 last year.



