

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI):



Earnings: -$7.07 million in Q3 vs. $2.17 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.26 in Q3 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.7 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $213.83 million in Q3 vs. $238.16 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.35) to (-$0.40) Full year revenue guidance: $895 to $905 Mln



