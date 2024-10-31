

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported a profit for the third quarter that climbed 77.80 percent from last year. Operating profit for the quarter rose 277.37 percent from the prior year. Quarterly sales increased 17.35 percent from the previous year.



The South Korean electronics giant reported that its net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the third quarter climbed to 9.78 trillion Korean won from 5.50 trillion won in the prior year.



Operating profit for the third quarter was 9.18 trillion won up from 2.43 trillion won in the prior year.



Sales for the quarter increased to 79.10 trillion won from 67.40 trillion won last year.



In the fourth quarter, while memory demand for mobile and PC may encounter softness, growth in AI will keep demand at robust levels. Against this backdrop, the Company will concentrate on driving sales of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and high-density products, Samsung said.



According to the company, the Foundry Business aims to increase order volumes by enhancing advanced process technologies. Samsung Display Corporation (SDC) expects the demand of flagship products from major customers to continue, while maintaining a quite conservative outlook on its performance.



The Device eXperience (DX) Division will continue to focus on premium products, but sales are expected to decline slightly compared to the previous quarter.



For 2025, the company will remain focused on enhancing competitiveness in advanced technologies and strengthening leadership in premium products and AI capabilities amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. In addition, the company plans to leverage the mass production on the 2 nanometer (nm) Gate-All-Around (GAA) process to win new clients. The DX Division will continue to deliver exceptional customer experiences through enhanced AI features and product connectivity.



