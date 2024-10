BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) announced that its Chief Executive Officer Lars Wagner will not seek a further term beyond his mandate, which ends on December 31, 2025. He will pursue new professional opportunities outside the company.



The company noted that its Supervisory Board will address succession planning in the near future.



