

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Stabilus SE (SIUAF), a supplier of motion control solutions, reported a preliminary profit of 17.5 million euros in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 72.0 million euros for the entire fiscal year 2024, both of which exceeded consensus expectations.



In the fourth quarter, unadjusted EBIT was approximately 11 million euros below market expectations, with reported figures of 22.9 million euros compared to a consensus of 33.5 million euros. Similarly, for the entire fiscal year 2024, unadjusted EBIT also fell short, coming in at 113.3 million euros versus a consensus of 124.0 million euros.



