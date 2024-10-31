Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: 893438 | ISIN: NL0000226223 | Ticker-Symbol: SGM
Tradegate
31.10.24
08:47 Uhr
25,395 Euro
-0,295
-1,15 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,06025,35008:48
25,10525,39508:48
Dow Jones News
31.10.2024 07:31 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

PR No: C3290C

STMicroelectronics Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results 

-- Q3 net revenues $3.25 billion; gross margin 37.8%; operating margin 
   11.7%; net income $351 million 
 
  -- YTD net revenues $9.95 billion; gross margin 39.9%; operating margin 
   13.1%; net income $1.22 billion 
 
  -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q4 net revenues of $3.32 billion and gross 
   margin of 38% 
 
  -- Launch of a new company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing 
   footprint accelerating our wafer fab capacity to 300mm Silicon and 200mm 
   Silicon Carbide and resizing our global cost base

Geneva, October 31, 2024 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported third quarter net revenues of $3.25 billion, gross margin of 37.8%, operating margin of 11.7%, and net income of $351 million or $0.37 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented: 

-- "Q3 net revenues were in line with the midpoint of our business outlook 
   range. Our revenues, compared to our expectations, were higher in 
   Personal Electronics, declined less in Industrial and were lower in 
   Automotive. Q3 gross margin of 37.8% was broadly in line with the 
   mid-point of our business outlook range." 
 
  -- "First nine months net revenues decreased 23.5% year-over-year across all 
   reportable segments, particularly in Microcontrollers, which is impacted 
   by a continuing weakness in the Industrial market. Operating margin was 
   13.1% and net income was $1.22 billion." 
 
  -- "Our fourth quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net 
   revenues of $3.32 billion, decreasing year-over-year by 22.4% and 
   increasing sequentially by 2.2%; gross margin is expected to be about 38%, 
   impacted by about 400 basis points of unused capacity charges." 
 
  -- "The midpoint of this outlook translates into full year 2024 revenues of 
   about $13.27 billion, representing a 23.2% year-over-year decrease, in 
   the low-end of the range indicated in the previous quarter, and a gross 
   margin slightly below that provided in such indication." 
 
  -- "Based on our current customer order backlog and demand visibility, we 
   anticipate a revenue decline between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 well above 
   normal seasonality." 
 
  -- "We are launching a new company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing 
   footprint accelerating our wafer fab capacity to 300mm Silicon (Agrate 
   and Crolles) and 200mm Silicon Carbide (Catania) and resizing our global 
   cost base. This program should result in strengthening our capability to 
   grow our revenues with an improved operating efficiency resulting in 
   annual cost savings in the high triple-digit million-dollar range exiting 
   2027."

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except per share 
 data)            Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023  Q/Q    Y/Y 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
 Net Revenues         $3,251  $3,232  $4,431   0.6%   -26.6% 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
 Gross Profit         $1,228  $1,296  $2,109   -5.2%   -41.8% 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
 Gross Margin          37.8%  40.1%  47.6% -230 bps  -980 bps 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
 Operating Income        $381   $375  $1,241   1.8%   -69.3% 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
 Operating Margin        11.7%  11.6%  28.0%  10 bps -1,630 bps 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
 Net Income           $351   $353  $1,090   -0.6%   -67.8% 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- 
 Diluted Earnings Per Share   $0.37  $0.38  $1.16   -2.6%   -68.1% 
----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ----------

Third Quarter 2024 Summary Review

Reminder: On January 10, 2024, ST announced a new organization which implied a change in segment reporting starting Q1 2024. Prior year comparative periods have been adjusted accordingly. See Appendix for more detail. 

Q3    Q2    Q3 
 Net Revenues by Reportable Segment (US$ m)         2024   2024   2023   Q/Q    Y/Y 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment      1,185  1,165  1,367   1.7%  -13.3% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Power and discrete products (P&D) segment           807   747   989   7.9%  -18.4% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors 
  (APMS) Product Group                    1,992  1,912  2,356   4.2%  -15.5% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Microcontrollers (MCU) segment                829   800  1,466   3.6%  -43.4% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Digital ICs and RF Products (D&RF) segment          426   516   605  -17.4%  -29.7% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products 
  (MDRF) Product Group                    1,255  1,316  2,071   -4.6%  -39.4% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Others                             4    4    4     -     - 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
 Total Net Revenues                     3,251  3,232  4,431   0.6%  -26.6% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------

Net revenues totaled $3.25 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 26.6%. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution decreased 17.5% and 45.4%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 0.6%, in line with the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Gross profit totaled $1.23 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 41.8%. Gross margin of 37.8%, 20 basis points below the mid-point of ST's guidance, decreased 980 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to product mix and, to a lesser extent, to sales price and higher unused capacity charges.

Operating income decreased 69.3% to $381 million, compared to $1.24 billion in the year-ago quarter. ST's operating margin decreased 1,630 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 11.7% of net revenues, compared to 28.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

By reportable segment(1) , compared with the year-ago quarter:

In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:

Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 13.3% mainly due to decreases in Imaging and in Analog. 
 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 41.2% to $175 million. Operating margin was 
   14.8% compared to 21.8%.

Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 18.4%. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 54.0% to $121 million. Operating margin was 
   15.0% compared to 26.5%.

In Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group:

Microcontrollers (MCU) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 43.4% mainly due to a decrease in GP MCU. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 78.2% to $116 million. Operating margin was 
   14.0% compared to 36.4%.

Digital ICs and RF products (D&RF) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 29.7% mainly due to a decrease in ADAS (automotive ADAS 
   and infotainment). 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 49.5% to $114 million. Operating margin was 
   26.8% compared to 37.3%.

Net income and diluted Earnings Per Share decreased to $351 million and $0.37 respectively compared to $1.09 billion and $1.16 respectively in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights 

Trailing 12 Months 
------------- -------- -------- --------- -------------------------------- 
          Q3    Q2                     TTM 
 (US$ m)     2024   2024   Q3 2023  Q3 2024  Q3 2023   Change 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Net cash 
  from 
  operating 
  activities    723    702   1,881   3,764   6,062   -37.9% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Free cash 
  flow 
  (non-U.S. 
  GAAP)(2)     136    159    707    813   1,725   -52.9% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ----------

Net cash from operating activities was $723 million in the third quarter compared to $1.88 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Net Capex (non-U.S. GAAP) was $565 million in the third quarter compared to $1.15 billion in the year-ago quarter.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
