

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK), a German manufacturer of braking systems, reported that its third quarter operating EBIT rose to 235 million euros from 224 million euros in the prior year.



Earnings per share for the third quarter were 0.81 euros unchanged from last year.



Quarterly revenues, excluding Kiepe Electric, rose to 1.91 billion euros from 1.89 billion euros in the prior year.



The company raised its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance to 7.80 billion euros - 8.10 billion euros from the prior estimation of 7.70 billion euros to 8.00 billion euros.



Due to the positive operational developments, especially in the Rail Vehicle Systems division, Knorr-Bremse continues to expect an operating EBIT margin between 11.5% and 13.0% and free cash flow between 550 million euros and 650 million euros.



