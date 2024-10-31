MEAG, the asset manager of Munich Re and Ergo Group, has acquired all shares in the ready-to-build storage project in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. SMA Altenso is to provide the full EPC and O&M services for the battery park, which is scheduled to go online in the second half of 2025. From pv magazine Germany MEAG Munich Ergo Assetmanagement GmbH has agreed with SMA Altenso GmbH to acquire all shares in the Metelen Battery Park in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The 92. 5 MW and 231 MWh battery energy storage project (BESS) is ready to begin construction. MEAG, the asset manager ...

