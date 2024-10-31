

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company declined to 331 million Swiss francs or 8.63 francs per share from 427 million francs or 8.94 francs per share last year.



Consolidated operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 1.159 billion francs compared to 1.174 billion francs in the prior year.



Revenue for the quarter was 2.72 billion francs down from 2.75 billion francs in the previous year.



Looking ahead for financial year 2024, Swisscom still expects revenue to be around 11.0 billion francs, EBITDA of 4.5 billion francs - 4.6 billion francs and capital expenditure of around 2.3 billion francs. Subject to achieving its targets, Swisscom plans to propose payment of an unchanged attractive dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2024 financial year at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.



