

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Inflation and unemployment from the euro area and retail sales from Germany are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales and import prices for September. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 0.7 percent on month in September. Import prices are expected to drop 0.4 percent on month, the same rate of decline as seen in August.



At 3.45 am ET, France's flash inflation data is due. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 1.9 percent in October from 1.1 percent in September.



At 5.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT releases unemployment data for September. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.2 percent.



At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Inflation is expected to rise to 1.9 percent in October from 1.7 percent in September. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.4 percent.



In the meantime, preliminary inflation figures are due from Italy.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News