

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft (VOSSF.PK), on Thursday, reported that its 9-month net income increased by EUR 12.7 million to EUR 56.6 million, largely due to noticeably lower tax and interest expenses. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 2.70, up EUR 1.02 from the previous year's EUR 1.68 per share.



Group sales amounted to EUR 859.6 million in the reporting period and fell short of the record sales of EUR 925.9 million set in the first nine months of 2023, as expected. The 7.2% decline is primarily due to project-related lower sales revenues in the Core Components division, as expected, mainly in Mexico and China.



The company noted that the orders received exceeded EUR 1 billion for the first time in the first three quarters of a financial year, totaling EUR 1.026 billion. Compared to the prior year's EUR 945.5 million, this corresponds to an increase of 8.5%.



At EUR 852.3 million, the order backlog at the reporting date of September 30, 2024, was 9.0% higher than the previous year's EUR782.0 million.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect sales revenues of between EUR 1.16 billion and EUR 1.26 billion. In terms of earnings, EBIT is still expected to increase to between EUR 100 million and EUR 115 million, despite expected transaction costs of around EUR 10 million in connection with the planned acquisition of Sateba.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News