Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A3C85Y | ISIN: AU0000196206 | Ticker-Symbol: R1EA
Tradegate
30.10.24
14:29 Uhr
0,003 Euro
-0,001
-20,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EV RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EV RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Realtime Geld Brief Zeit
0,0020,00308:53
0,0020,00208:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLUP SILICA
ALLUP SILICA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLUP SILICA LIMITED0,011-27,59 %
AXOLOT SOLUTIONS HOLDING AB0,0110,00 %
BEIJING ENERGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO LTD0,0130,00 %
CRUNCHFISH AB0,142+4,41 %
EAM SOLAR AS0,1250,00 %
ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC13,6140,00 %
EV RESOURCES LTD0,003-20,00 %
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC26,400-1,49 %
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD GDR57,800,00 %
