

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter revenues edged up 0.9 percent from last year to 20.5 billion Danish kroner. Organic revenue growth was 1.3 percent.



Revenue/hl went up 2 percent with positive contribution from CEEI and Asia, while organic volume development was down 0.2 percent.



In a tough quarter, the company said it delivered volume and revenue growth in the majority of its markets.



Organic revenue growth in Western Europe was up 0.1 percent and CEEI was up 9.8 percent, while in Asia fell 3.3 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024, the company still projects organic growth in operating profit before special items of 4 percent to 6 percent.



CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said, 'It was a tough quarter, impacted by a challenging consumer environment and weather. Nevertheless, we delivered volume and revenue growth in the majority of our markets, although lower volumes in China, France and the UK impacted overall Group performance. . As we await the expected closure of the Britvic acquisition in Q1 2025, we're pleased that our partnership with PepsiCo will expand further with two additional markets coming on board from 2026, indicating the long-term potential in our collaboration.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News