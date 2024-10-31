

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer health company Haleon plc (HLN), on Thursday, reported Q3 organic revenue growth of 6.1% with price up 3.3% and volume/mix growth of 2.8%.



Q3 organic profit growth of 7.4% was underpinned by operating leverage from gross margin expansion and cost efficiencies, enabling strong investment in A&P.



Reported operating profit for the quarter was £705 million, up 20.7% including £121 million gain on disposal from divestment of Nicotine Replacement Therapy or NRT business outside the US.



For FY 2024, the company continues to expect organic revenue growth to be 4%-6%, organic operating profit growth to be high-single digit, with net interest expense of about £320 million, and adjusted effective tax rate of 24%-25%.



Further, the company stated that the net impact of M&A will dilute FY 2024 revenue and adjusted operating profit by c.1.5% and c.4% respectively. This includes the disposals of Lamisil, ChapStick, and Haleon's NRT business outside the US.



