

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German digital company Scout24 SE (SCOTF) on Thursday reported higher earnings for the third quarter, as revenues grew 8.5 percent, driven by high demand for memberships for real estate agents in the Professional segment and an increase in subscription revenue in the Private segment.



The Group's earnings after tax for the quarter rose more than 8 percent to 50.1 million euros, and basic earnings per share increased nearly 10 percent to 0.69 euros.



For the quarter, Ordinary operating EBITDA grew over 16 percent to 90.7 million euros, and the corresponding ordinary operating EBITDA margin rose by 4.1 percentage points to 62.9 percent.



EBITDA for the period grew 16.8 percent to 85.3 million euros, as a result of the under proportional cost trend



For the third quarter, revenues increased 8.5 percent to 144 million euros. Revenues from professional segment rose by 6.5 percent, while revenues from private segment grew 13.8 percent.



