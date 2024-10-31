

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY), a strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, reported that its third quarter net sales revenue increased 8.9% to 3.05 billion euros from 2.80 billion euros in the prior year. Organic revenue growth was 13.9%.



Quarterly organic volumes increased by 4.0%, driven by contributions from all segments; growth was led by strategic priority categories, with Sparkling up 3.9%, Energy up 28.0%, and Coffee up 35.6%.



Organic revenue per case was up 9.5%, driven by targeted revenue growth management initiatives.



Looking ahead for the full year 2024, the company now expects organic EBIT growth to be in the range of 10% to 12% and organic revenue growth of 11% to 13%. Previously, the company expected organic revenue growth of 8% to 12%, and organic EBIT growth of 7% to 12%.



