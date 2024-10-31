

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SXS.L) reported that group sales for the third quarter decreased by 13% to 302.7 million pounds from last year's 349.1 million euros. Like-for-like sales were down 10%, with lower sales across all regions, with the impact of foreign currency exchange and disposals net of acquisitions reducing sales by 2% and 1% respectively.



The company now expects to deliver adjusted operating profit for the Group for the full year, including the contribution from the two completed acquisitions, of around 200 million pounds.



The company announced that its restructuring program is expected to deliver approximately 50 million pounds in run-rate benefits. Associated costs are estimated to be between 15 million pounds and 20 million pounds in 2024, with additional restructuring and integration-related costs projected to range from 20 million pounds to 25 million pounds in 2025.



Spectris will publish its full-year results for 2024 on Friday, 28 February 2025.



